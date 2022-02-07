LETTER: ANC rescues apartheid from the dustbin of history

The justifiably vilified theory of apartheid held that the races, especially black and white people, should not mix, but rather develop separately. These races were regarded as mutually antithetical, that no good would come from interactions between them. This appalling theory is now in the dustbin of history.

Or is it? The apartheid monster seems to be arising again — but now in the governing party, the ANC. At the highest levels of our state, whites are nearly extinct. There is not a single white person among the 11 members of the Constitutional Court. There is only one white person among the 30 members of the cabinet, and again only one within the 36 deputy ministers.

“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more ...”

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

