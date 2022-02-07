Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC rescues apartheid from the dustbin of history

07 February 2022 - 16:48
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/JACO MARAIS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/JACO MARAIS

The justifiably vilified theory of apartheid held that the races,  especially black and white people, should not mix, but rather develop separately. These races were regarded as mutually antithetical, that no good would come from interactions  between them. This appalling theory is now in the dustbin of history.

Or is it? The apartheid monster seems to be arising again — but now in the governing party, the ANC. At the highest levels of our state, whites are nearly extinct. There is not a single white person among the 11 members of the Constitutional Court. There is only one white person among the 30 members of the cabinet, and again only one within the 36 deputy ministers.

“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more ...”

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: SA shows failures of racial redress

Martin Luther King understood that the racist scourge cannot be beaten with more racism
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Maths, not racism

The idea that white-owned businesses get away with flouting rules is mistaken
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Liberalism agrees about redress for poverty, inequality

Ideology offers alternative to the ANC that will resonate with the needs of the black working-class majority
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Racists and nationalists dip their cups into the same punch

Trumpians share their style of thinking with the RET crowd, suffering the same delusions
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MOELETSI MBEKI: The end of the age of nationalism
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: ‘Growth in granny gear’ will not cut it
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Forget BIG, Ramaphosa can achieve more by ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa should crank up action ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s tough choice
Opinion

Related Articles

SA is in a state of drift: the danger is that the ANC turns the way of Zanu-PF

Opinion

BRIAN KANTOR: A new moral order is needed to keep the powerful from abusing us

Opinion / Columnists

Why isn’t Ramaphosa winning the war on corruption?

Features / Cover Story

WATCH: What is really holding SA back

Economy

Both ANC and NP used cadre deployment but the latter was usually successful, ...

National

LETTER: Cadre deployment difficult to prove

Opinion / Letters

TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil society failed to see writing on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.