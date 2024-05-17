Naomi Campbell inspires new BMW XM Mystique Allure

Naomi Campbell arrives at the 77th Cannes Film festival in the one-off BMW XM. Picture: SUPPLIED
Supermodel Naomi Campbell and BMW M have been created a one-of-a-kind BMW XM Mystique Allure. The 53-year-old catwalk queen, who has graced the covers of the world’s most influential fashion magazines, stepped out of the car at the 77th Cannes film festival at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès hotel in France.
The German carmaker says the BMW XM Mystique Allure is inspired by the model’s favourite colour, an ultramarine shade accentuated by a matt finish. It’s also the first vehicle in the brand’s history to be designed using materials from the fashion industry with an interior with purple velvet surface features.
The BMW XM, with its bold styling of two-piece split headlights flanking a larger-than-life BMW kidney grille that glows at night, was first launched in 2022. In regular guise, the XM is powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that marries a 4.4lturbo V8 with an electric motor for total outputs of 480kW and 800Nm distributed to all four wheels.
The paint scheme of the BMW XM Mystique Allure is inspired by the 53-year-old model’s favourite colour. Picture: SUPPLIED
A more powerful Red Label edition was launched early in 2023 with 550kW and 1,000Nm on tap. For its audacious expression, German composer Hans Zimmer and BMW M created a unique adaptation of the BMW IconicSounds when the BMW XM Mystique Allure is driven in electric mode.
“I feel deeply honoured to have sparked the inspiration for their first-ever high-fashion show car, which stands as a unique masterpiece in every aspect. Witnessing BMW’s vision for the BMW XM Mystique Allure come to life has been truly incredible,” said Campbell.
BMW is the official automotive partner of the Cannes Film Festival being held from May 14 to 25 and provides a guest shuttle service using more than 200 vehicles — among them the all-electric BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, and the plug-in-hybrid BMW XM.
The purple velvet-clad seats in the BMW XM Mystique Allure. Picture: SUPPLIED
