Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has cost SA billions
The sales ban in 2020 created an opportunity for illicit manufacturers and traders to expand their operations
When smokers buy cigarettes they are faced with a large selection of brands, with prices ranging from less than R20 a pack to more than R50. There is no obvious difference in quality. The excise tax on cigarettes is R21.77 a pack. If one accounts for manufacturing costs, profits, wholesale and retail margins and VAT, any pack that is sold for less than R32 is most likely illegal (tax evaded). Do smokers buy cheap cigarettes, knowing they are illegal?
We don’t know the proportion of SA smokers who know that the cheap cigarettes they buy are illegal. But we are confident that the illegal cigarette market is enormous: 58% of the total market in 2022. Based on recently released Treasury revenue data, the illicit trade was well over 60% in 2023...
