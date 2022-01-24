WATCH: What is really holding SA back

In an attempt to answer the question of why SA’s global competitiveness remains below what is required to attract both local and international investment, , former Statistician-General and modeller with the Indlulamithi Scenarios Dr Pali Lehohla and political economist Moeletsi Mbeki have pointed the finger at executive pay.



Just quite how this conclusion is arrived at after reading the Zondo Commission report, stretches credulity somewhat.



Corruption, BEE, AA,skills emigration, a failing education system, declining respect for the rule of law, the threat of EWC and NHI, the ill-conceived Mining Charter, cadre deployment, and uncompetitive tax rates all contribute to the cost of capital remaining well above that which would be sufficient to attract investment into the real assets that would offer returns and jobs.



Michael Avery is joined by former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla and Mike Schussler of economists.co.za



