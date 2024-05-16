NEXT PRESIDENT TO DECIDE
Party funding: ANC sweeps the opposition aside
Opposition parties oppose the new version that differs from last week’s one
16 May 2024 - 23:01
The National Assembly has left the determination of the disclosure threshold and funding limits for political parties to the next president to decide, possibly giving political parties free rein in these matters until regulations are adopted.
A draft ANC resolution to this affect was pushed through the National Assembly by the ANC on Thursday despite opposition by the DA, IFP, ACDP and PAC. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina objected on procedural grounds to opposition parties making declarations outlining their opposition to the resolution and this was accepted by house chair Cedric Frolick...
