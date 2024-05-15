Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology. Picture: SUPPLIED
The path to profitability for one of SA’s largest fintech players is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology.
Originating in SA, Paymentology was formerly known as Tutuka. It’s a cloud-based digital payments company that works with banks, fintech companies and telecom operators to issue and process physical and virtual cards, including debit, prepaid, credit, buy-now-pay later, revolving and more.
SA businesses it works with include Standard Bank, Access Bank, Adumo, Santam, Massmart, Pick n Pay, Liberty Group, Achievement Awards, Altech, Mukuru, Mama Money and Spar.
Parker outlines the company’s journey over the years, business model, raising capital and the current makeup of the business. He says Paymentology will be profitable by the end of 2024, which bodes well for its investment case.
The discussion also explores a world where traditional bank cards, as well as gift cards and loyalty and rewards programmes, can all exist as one product.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST
PODCAST | Fintech trends according to Paymentology
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology
The path to profitability for one of SA’s largest fintech players is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology.
Originating in SA, Paymentology was formerly known as Tutuka. It’s a cloud-based digital payments company that works with banks, fintech companies and telecom operators to issue and process physical and virtual cards, including debit, prepaid, credit, buy-now-pay later, revolving and more.
SA businesses it works with include Standard Bank, Access Bank, Adumo, Santam, Massmart, Pick n Pay, Liberty Group, Achievement Awards, Altech, Mukuru, Mama Money and Spar.
Parker outlines the company’s journey over the years, business model, raising capital and the current makeup of the business. He says Paymentology will be profitable by the end of 2024, which bodes well for its investment case.
The discussion also explores a world where traditional bank cards, as well as gift cards and loyalty and rewards programmes, can all exist as one product.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Addressing SA’s tech skills shortage for women
PODCAST | The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign exchange industry
PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market
PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.