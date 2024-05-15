Business

PODCAST | Fintech trends according to Paymentology

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology

15 May 2024 - 14:19
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology. Picture: SUPPLIED
The path to profitability for one of SA’s largest fintech players is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology. 

Originating in SA, Paymentology was formerly known as Tutuka. It’s a cloud-based digital payments company that works with banks, fintech companies and telecom operators to issue and process physical and virtual cards, including debit, prepaid, credit, buy-now-pay later, revolving and more.

SA businesses it works with include Standard Bank, Access Bank, Adumo, Santam, Massmart, Pick n Pay, Liberty Group, Achievement Awards, Altech, Mukuru, Mama Money and Spar.

Parker outlines the company’s journey over the years, business model, raising capital and the current makeup of the business. He says Paymentology will be profitable by the end of 2024, which bodes well for its investment case. 

The discussion also explores a world where traditional bank cards, as well as gift cards and loyalty and rewards programmes, can all exist as one product.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

