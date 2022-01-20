Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Racists and nationalists dip their cups into the same punch Trumpians share their style of thinking with the RET crowd, suffering the same delusions B L Premium

You would think white racists and black nationalists have almost nothing in common.

But an unlikely set of similarities has emerged between ostensible enemies: on the one hand, a new and evolving brand of white right-wing thinking; on the other, a genre of black populism associated with the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC. On the face of it, they are like oil and water. Look a little closer and they seem more and more alike...