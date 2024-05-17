Checkers goes beyond groceries with new Sixty60 app
Local retailers are having to up their games following the arrival of global giant Amazon in the country
17 May 2024 - 16:04
A few week's after Jeff Bezos’ Amazon began operating in SA - offering a broad range of products - Checkers has expanded its online shopping platform, Sixty60, beyond groceries, announcing on Friday that it will now offer items from its Checker Hyper stores on the platform.
In recent years, Checkers Sixty60 has grown to become one of SA’s most popular e-commerce platforms, promising grocery shopping and delivery within an hour. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.