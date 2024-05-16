The pool deck of the Sandton Sun. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s unemployment rate grew to nearly 33% in the first quarter. That’s 8.2-million jobless citizens. Keeping in mind that the country’s labour force is largely made up of unskilled workers, Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels & Resorts suggests that the tourism and hospitality industry could offer employment opportunities. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Campbell.
South Africa's unemployment rate grew to nearly 33% in the first quarter. That's 82 million jobless citizens. Keeping in mind that the country's labour force is largely made up of unskilled workers, Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels and Resorts suggests that the tourism and hospitality industry could offer alternative routes to employment. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Campbell.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is SA’s hospitality sector a gateway to employment?
Business Day TV speaks to Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels
SA’s unemployment rate grew to nearly 33% in the first quarter. That’s 8.2-million jobless citizens. Keeping in mind that the country’s labour force is largely made up of unskilled workers, Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels & Resorts suggests that the tourism and hospitality industry could offer employment opportunities. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Campbell.
South Africa's unemployment rate grew to nearly 33% in the first quarter. That's 82 million jobless citizens. Keeping in mind that the country's labour force is largely made up of unskilled workers, Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels and Resorts suggests that the tourism and hospitality industry could offer alternative routes to employment. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Campbell.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.