Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is SA’s hospitality sector a gateway to employment?

Business Day TV speaks to Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels

16 May 2024 - 16:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The pool deck of the Sandton Sun. Picture: SUPPLIED
The pool deck of the Sandton Sun. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s unemployment rate grew to nearly 33% in the first quarter. That’s 8.2-million jobless citizens. Keeping in mind that the country’s labour force is largely made up of unskilled workers, Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels & Resorts suggests that the tourism and hospitality industry could offer employment opportunities. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Campbell.

South Africa's unemployment rate grew to nearly 33% in the first quarter. That's 82 million jobless citizens. Keeping in mind that the country's labour force is largely made up of unskilled workers, Alan Campbell from ANEW Hotels and Resorts suggests that the tourism and hospitality industry could offer alternative routes to employment. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Campbell.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Surprise bump in retail trade sales for March, ...
Economy
2.
Ebrahim Patel talks up auto sector as sales dip
Economy
3.
Bad news for ANC as unemployment rate jumps to ...
Economy
4.
Unemployment rate rises to 32.9% in the first ...
Economy
5.
Naamsa warns motor industry exports growth not ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.