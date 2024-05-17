World / Europe

Police kill armed man who tried to set fire to French synagogue

The incident occurred in central Rouen, 130km northwest of Paris

17 May 2024 - 10:08
by Tassilo Hummel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Paris — French police in Rouen shot dead an armed man who set fire to the city's synagogue, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and local officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in central Rouen, 130km northwest of Paris, early on Friday morning, Darmanin said in a post on social network X.

The attacker’s identity and motive were still unclear. He was carrying a knife and iron bar, according to local authorities.

France hosts the Olympic Summer Games in July and recently raised its alert status to the highest level against a complex geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East and Europe’s eastern flank.

Elie Korchia, the president of France’s Consistoire Central Jewish worshippers body, said police had “avoided another anti-Semitic tragedy”.

Regional broadcaster France 3 said fire fighters were on the site. The fire had been brought under control, a Rouen city hall official said.

Rouen’s mayor said the Normandy town was “battered and shocked”.

In 2016, the city was rocked by an attack later claimed by Islamic State, when a priest was killed with a knife during service in town of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, in the southern part of Rouen’s urban agglomeration.

Reuters

France declares state of emergency as riots rock New Caledonia

Four die in protests on French-ruled island over electoral reform
World
1 day ago

Police clear Gaza protest at Sorbonne University in Paris

Student demonstration follows solidarity marches and sit-ins at other varsities in Europe and the US against war in Gaza
World
2 weeks ago

Three held after migrant deaths in English Channel

Sudanese trio detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Dutch leaders plan to circumvent EU’s asylum plans
World / Europe
2.
Putin and Xi unite to berate US ‘aggression’
World
3.
Trump’s lawyer grills Michael Cohen in hush money ...
World / Americas
4.
How the US is protecting its solar panel makers ...
World / Americas
5.
Details emerge of Slovakian suspected triggerman
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.