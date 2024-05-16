Fitch unit writes off MPC’s election chances
BMI says the multiparty charter’s ideological diversity raises questions about its policy coherence
16 May 2024 - 15:59
UPDATED 16 May 2024 - 23:09
Fitch Solutions’ research arm, BMI, has dismissed the chances of a DA-led coalition of political parties mounting a successful challenge against the ANC’s reign. It says the potential of the multiparty charter (MPC) is undercut by the readiness of its two largest parties to consider post-election alliances with the ANC.
Formed almost a year ago, the MPC is the DA’s ambitious attempt to consolidate fragmented opposition, promising to capitalise on the ANC’s dwindling electoral support and reshape the SA political landscape. It has signed up 11 political parties...
