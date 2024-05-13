Business

BUSINESS LAW FOCUS

PODCAST | SMMEs: how to navigate legal red tape while on the hunt for funding

Host Evan Pickworth interviews Thabang Hleza, the head of investments at Masisizane

13 May 2024 - 18:14
by Evan Pickworth
Legal frameworks have an important role in shaping the funding landscape for SMMEs in Africa. Picture: 123RF
In the latest edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Thabang Hleza, the head of investments at Masisizane, a nonprofit funding entity that provides enterprise development to small, medium and microenterprises (SMMEs). Thabang provides valuable insights into the intricate balance between legal compliance and SMMEs’ growth objectives.

Join the discussion:

The context

From stringent compliance requirements to financial constraints, SMMEs encounter numerous obstacles on their journey to securing investment. Harmonising legal obligations with entrepreneurial aspirations is critical to creating an environment conducive to sustainable growth.

Legal frameworks have an important role in shaping the funding landscape for SMMEs in Africa. Regulatory nuances influence the choice of funding instruments available to these enterprises, underscoring the need for a nuanced understanding of legal dynamics in investment decisions. 

There are compelling success stories of SMMEs overcoming challenges to achieve growth and attract investments. Through strategic navigation of legal complexities and innovative business practices, these enterprises exemplify the transformative potential of effective investment strategies.

SMMEs aiming to scale and secure external funding must strike a balance between legal compliance and innovative business practices, these enterprises can enhance their market position and investment appeal, paving the way for sustainable growth in the dynamic landscape of African entrepreneurship.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts 

