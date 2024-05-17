North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea

A missile is launchedat an unknown location in North Korea in this picture released on April 3 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency. Picture: KCNA via REUTERS
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Friday.
South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff did not immediately provide details of the projectile or its trajectory.
North Korea has launched a range of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as tactical rockets in recent months, describing them as part of a programme to upgrade its defensive capabilities.
Earlier on Friday, the powerful sister of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un said its tactical rockets were intended solely as a deterrent against South Korean military aggression, while denying that Pyongyang was exporting the weapons.
The missile launch comes at the same time as a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese northeastern city of Harbin.
Reuters
