Surprise bump in retail trade sales for March, but GDP outlook sours
The figures imply a negative contribution from the sector to total GDP at the start of 2024, raising the risk of GDP contracting for the first quarter
15 May 2024 - 17:04
Retail trade sales in March beat economists’ expectations by increasing 2.3% year on year after declining 0.7% in February and 2% in January.
This implies a negative contribution from the sector to total GDP at the start of 2024 and raises the risk of GDP contracting for the first quarter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.