Market welcomes Nampak’s exit from Nigeria
Underlying business is becoming far more attractive, says analyst after shares end 14% higher
16 May 2024 - 13:45
Debt-laden Nampak has signed a $68.5m (R1.25bn) deal to dispose of Bevcan Nigeria, as it pushes ahead with its disposal plan through which it hopes to raise R2.6bn to settle its debt.
The packaging group said that through Nampak Nigeria Holdings and Nampak International, it had entered into a share purchase agreement with Alucan Investments to dispose of the entire issued share capital of Nampak Bevcan Nigeria...
