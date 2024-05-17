JONNY STEINBERG: Thabo Mbeki’s new take on Zuma is naked paranoia
Did Jacob Zuma’s rise to power rekindle in Thabo Mbeki the sort of denial with which he confronted Aids?
In what has often been a dull election season, with the big parties playing to type, one thing over the past two weeks has stood out: the fleeting presence of Thabo Mbeki in the ANC’s campaign. He has given one of the worst performances of his political career and it is worth pondering why.
Mbeki used his time on the campaign trail to defend his legacy. The country was doing pretty well before his party recalled him, he pointed out; since then, everything has gone south. One expected him to say that and so he might. But what comes as a surprise is his explanation. Dark conspiracies, he says, linked to the old regime, are what brought him down and Zuma up, and took the country nearly to ruin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.