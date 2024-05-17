BREAKING NEWS: S&P leaves SA’s credit rating and outlook unchanged
The decision was widely expected by analysts and economists
17 May 2024 - 22:36
S&P Global Ratings has retained SA’s foreign currency rating at BB- with a stable outlook.
The decision was expected by most analysts with Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop both saying earlier on Friday: “We expect no change.” ..
