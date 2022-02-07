LETTER: No such thing as bodily autonomy

Phillip de Jager has got it wrong — there is no such thing as “bodily autonomy” (“Vaccine mandate undermines freedom”, February 2).

Individual freedom can only exist when a just authority passes laws that limit whatever hinders the freedom of others. Sadists, rapists, murderers and those who attack women may want, need and strongly desire to satisfy their “bodily autonomy”, but laws are needed to prevent harm to others.

Those who refuse to be vaccinated may become infected and pass this disease on to others, who may become ill or even die, just because someone believed they had bodily autonomy.

Get real, Mr de Jager

Honey Gluckman

Via email

