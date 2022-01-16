Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil society failed to see writing on wall B L Premium

There is a delicious irony at the heart of the controversy generated by the half-baked intellectually dubious drivel dished up recently by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Unless you have been hiding under a rock you will be aware that Sisulu took aim in an IOL jeremiad against her own government, in which she has continuously served since 1994, the constitution she voted for in 1996 and has sworn to uphold and defend, and the judiciary tasked with enforcing it. ..