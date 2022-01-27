Why isn’t Ramaphosa winning the war on corruption?
In late 2017, when Cyril Ramaphosa won the leadership of the ANC at the Nasrec elective conference, he promised a ‘new dawn’ for SA — a no-nonsense approach to corruption, and a cleaning out of the deep-set rot in the country’s institutions. Just over four years later, those words ring increasingly hollow
27 January 2022 - 05:00
Adecade ago Karam Singh, the new head of Corruption Watch, quit the state-run Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in frustration at how the fight against corruption had run aground.
"It was a few years into the Jacob Zuma administration, and while they made lots of noises about fighting corruption, including signing SIU proclamations, many of the reports we filed went nowhere," he says...
