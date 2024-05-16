Companies

WATCH: Cartrack boosts Karooooo’s annual earnings

Business Day TV talks to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto

16 May 2024 - 14:58
Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED
Karooooo has posted an 18% increase in annual operating profit and a 24% rise in earnings per share (EPS), largely driven by a stellar performance from Cartrack.

Business Day TV discusses the details with CEO Zak Calisto.

