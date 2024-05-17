MK party banks on Zuma’s political appeal at polls, says Nathi Nhleko
Without the former president the breakaway party is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections, according to its national organiser
17 May 2024 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma is at the heart of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s campaign to oust the ANC and without him the breakaway party is unlikely to make a significant impact in the upcoming elections, says MK national organiser Nathi Nhleko.
The party is banking on the former president’s status as a former head of state and ANC leader, as well as voter dissatisfaction to galvanise voters to cast their ballots on May 29 in a bid to oust the governing party. ..
