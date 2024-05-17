KEVIN MCCALLUM: Emotions run high as Klopp enters last weekend at Liverpool
Manager takes leave of a stage that has left him both sated and shattered
It will end in tears on Sunday evening. They will be heavy tears of sorrow and thanks, flowing down cheeks of Liverpool fans young and old across the world as Jürgen Norbert Klopp, the man from the Black Forest, takes his leave of a stage that has left him both sated and shattered.
Social media has been awash with Liverpool fans saying they aren’t ready to see him go, they aren’t prepared to let him leave. In his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield Klopp has been more than just a coach of a grand, old football team. He has been the soul of Liverpool Football Club, the essence of what makes the club different from so many others, the reason that one of the mantras that drives Liverpool is “This means more.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.