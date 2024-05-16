FSCA bans BHI Trust’s mastermind for 30 years
Watchdog says fraud-accused Craig Warriner contravened financial sector laws
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has debarred BHI Trust mastermind Craig Warriner from providing financial services in SA for a period of 30 years, adding more woes to the man facing lengthy jail time should he be convicted of criminal charges he is facing over the scam.
The debarment order handed down by the regulator prohibits Warriner for a period of 30 years from “providing, or being involved in the provision of financial services; acting as a key person of any financial institution; and providing specified financial services to a financial institution, whether under outsourcing arrangements or otherwise”...
