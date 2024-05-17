Business

PODCAST | Improvon’s bet on industrial property in Kenya

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Impact North MD Dean Shillaw, and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon

17 May 2024 - 15:12
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Nairobi Gate special economic zone. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nairobi Gate special economic zone. Picture: SUPPLIED

The economics of industrial property is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean Shillaw, MD at Impact North and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon. 

The discussion focuses on the group’s investment in industrial property, both in East Africa and SA. Shillaw highlights the group’s activities in Kenya. 

Impact North is developer of the 100-acre Nairobi Gate Industrial Park in Kenya. The company was formed by SA property investment group Improvon, and private equity investor Actis.

Shillaw also explains some of the tax benefits and other incentives that the Kenyan government has put in place to encourage investment. 

Truscott outlines the development of the group’s overall portfolio.

Join the discussion: 

Improvon’s portfolio comprises logistics assets located across SA as well as in emerging market hubs like Kenya and Zambia.

Some of its SA portfolio includes Dakota Precinct, located in the Rand Airport node in Germiston. N1 Business Park, Longmeadow, Gosforth Park and Montague Park.  

The discussion include Improvon’s business model; investments in Kenya; the economics of industrial property; tax benefits and other incentives for special economic zones; and strategy. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

