PODCAST | Improvon’s bet on industrial property in Kenya

Business Day TV spoke to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Manager takes leave of a stage that has left him both sated and shattered
Pretoria presents its case in The Hague amid Israel’s latest military offence into Rafah
Without the former president the breakaway party is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections, according to its national organiser
Underlying business is becoming far more attractive, says analyst after shares end 14% higher
One analyst says coalition talks between the ANC and EFF or MK party would lead to a ‘knee jerk’ sell-off of SA assets
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Impact North MD Dean Shillaw, and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon
The SA legal team framed the Israeli military operation as being part of a genocidal plan aimed at destroying the Palestinian people
Honda’s once-popular SUV is outgunned in value for money by all-wheel drive rivals
The economics of industrial property is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean Shillaw, MD at Impact North and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon.
The discussion focuses on the group’s investment in industrial property, both in East Africa and SA. Shillaw highlights the group’s activities in Kenya.
Impact North is developer of the 100-acre Nairobi Gate Industrial Park in Kenya. The company was formed by SA property investment group Improvon, and private equity investor Actis.
Shillaw also explains some of the tax benefits and other incentives that the Kenyan government has put in place to encourage investment.
Truscott outlines the development of the group’s overall portfolio.
Join the discussion:
Improvon’s portfolio comprises logistics assets located across SA as well as in emerging market hubs like Kenya and Zambia.
Some of its SA portfolio includes Dakota Precinct, located in the Rand Airport node in Germiston. N1 Business Park, Longmeadow, Gosforth Park and Montague Park.
The discussion include Improvon’s business model; investments in Kenya; the economics of industrial property; tax benefits and other incentives for special economic zones; and strategy.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Improvon’s bet on industrial property in Kenya
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Impact North MD Dean Shillaw, and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon
The economics of industrial property is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean Shillaw, MD at Impact North and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon.
The discussion focuses on the group’s investment in industrial property, both in East Africa and SA. Shillaw highlights the group’s activities in Kenya.
Impact North is developer of the 100-acre Nairobi Gate Industrial Park in Kenya. The company was formed by SA property investment group Improvon, and private equity investor Actis.
Shillaw also explains some of the tax benefits and other incentives that the Kenyan government has put in place to encourage investment.
Truscott outlines the development of the group’s overall portfolio.
Join the discussion:
Improvon’s portfolio comprises logistics assets located across SA as well as in emerging market hubs like Kenya and Zambia.
Some of its SA portfolio includes Dakota Precinct, located in the Rand Airport node in Germiston. N1 Business Park, Longmeadow, Gosforth Park and Montague Park.
The discussion include Improvon’s business model; investments in Kenya; the economics of industrial property; tax benefits and other incentives for special economic zones; and strategy.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Fintech trends according to Paymentology
PODCAST | Addressing SA’s tech skills shortage for women
PODCAST | The fight to disrupt SA’s foreign exchange industry
PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.