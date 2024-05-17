HILARY JOFFE: Anglo’s best weapon may be the regulatory morass
SA regulators will not halt the BHP deal, but it could come with a thick layer of conditions and extra costs
Tucked away at the back of the 2020 Budget Review were a series of exchange control updates that included the following: “Approval conditions granted by the minister of finance for corporates with a primary listing offshore, including dual listed structures, will be aligned to the current foreign direct investment criteria and/or conditions to level the playing field.”
As it turned out, the “corporates” involved were just one: Anglo American. It was granted permission to move to London in 1999 subject to a series of conditions, including on moving money. Over the next two decades, SA largely abolished exchange control for foreign companies operating in SA — and the other four companies that had moved to London, subject to similar conditions, disappeared. That left Anglo alone with its old-style excon restrictions — and the group negotiated successfully to level that particular playing field...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.