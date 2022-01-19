Both ANC and NP used cadre deployment but the latter was usually successful, Zille tweets

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has again sparked debate with comments comparing the apartheid government and the ANC.

Asked by a follower to weigh in on the role of the Broederbond during apartheid and a claim the ANC’s policies are similar to those of the National Party (NP), Zille said there are differences.

“There is one interesting difference. The old NP ‘cadre deployment’ usually managed to build strong state-owned entities, a capable state, and led to significant industrialisation and economic growth. Quite the opposite under the ANC,” she said.