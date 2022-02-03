Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: A new moral order is needed to keep the powerful from abusing us B L Premium

Cadre deployment is to be expected everywhere. Incoming US administrations do it as a matter of course. But why have so many of the most influential of the SA cadres proved so very fallible, as revealed in gory detail by the Zondo commission?

It is our leaders who set the standard, showing that crime does pay given kickbacks to the right places. Short-term horizons — “if I don’t take advantage my insider competitors will” — help explain some of the observed behaviour...