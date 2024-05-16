Solidarity slams ‘wage arrangement’ between Seifsa and Numsa
Trade union in talks with like-minded employer organisations ‘who are concerned at the way the negotiations were conducted’
Trade union Solidarity, which represents mostly skilled artisans and engineers in the steel sector, has come out against the multi-term, above-inflation wage deal signed by Numsa and the largest employer body dismissing it as a “wage arrangement” between the two parties.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which speaks for the majority of workers in the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC), and the largest employer body, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), signed a pay deal on Monday for increases of 7%, 6% and 6% a year over each of the three years, beating the prevailing consumer inflation rate of 5.3%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.