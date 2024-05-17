WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA maintains position in maize exports after abundant harvest
Accounting for 18% of the 3.4-million tonnes, Zimbabwe takes lion’s share
17 May 2024 - 05:00
April marked the end of SA’s 2023-24 marketing year for maize. This marketing year corresponds with the 2022-23 production season, as the crop harvested midyear in 2023 was marketed from then to end-April.
According to data from the crop estimates committee of the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries, the 2022-23 production season was characterised by an excellent harvest of 16.4-million tonnes. This was on the back of large plantings and the favourable summer rainfall that boosted the yields...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.