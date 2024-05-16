Barloworld to report lower first-half earnings

Barloworld Automotive & Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Barloworld, the industrial conglomerate with interests ranging from industrial equipment and services to consumer industries, expects to report lower interim earnings.
The company said on Thursday that it expected group basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) to fall by 24%-26.8% in the six months to end-March to 522.2c-542.2c.
Basic HEPS from continuing operations were expected to be 6.2%-9.7% lower at 522.2c-542.2c, it said.
Car rental and leasing business Zeda was successfully unbundled and separately listed on the JSE in December, while the logistics business was sold. Both businesses were included in the previous period as discontinued operations.
“The decrease in the group results is as a result of the exclusion of these discontinued operations in the current reporting period. HEPS from continuing operations [are], however, expected to differ by less than 20% relative to the prior period,” it said.
Business Day reported in April that Barloworld announced it had entered into discussions, which, if concluded successfully, may have a material effect on the share price. It did not elaborate on the nature of the discussions that prompted the cautionary announcement.
In 2022, Barloworld’s board decided to simplify its portfolio by exiting noncore businesses.
In line with its focus on optimally deploying capital within the group, Barloworld exited investments in logistics at the end of March 2023.
This and the Zeda unbundling left the company, which is the official dealer of Caterpillar equipment and has operations in 16 countries, with the capacity to focus its energies on its industrial equipment and consumer industries sectors.
Its Ingrain division, which supplies local and multinational customers with ingredients essential for the manufacturing of food and beverages, faces various challenges due to the weak economic environment.
The company said in March that it had entered consultations with organised labour and affected stakeholdersto restructure parts of its local Ingrain operations that could lead to dozens of job losses.
A cocktail of global and local headwinds, including a commodity downturn, electricity shortages, port bottlenecks and high interest rates, have affected the operations of the industrial firm.
In its five-month pre-close update released on March 26, Barloworld reported that revenue from Ingrain was down 5.2% due to lower overall volumes, reduced export pricing and agri-product recoveries. Port challenges at Durban harbour and the competitive global pricing of starch throughout the period under review had a negative effect on exports to Australia and the deep-sea markets.
Barloworld to report lower first-half earnings
The exclusion of discontinued operations in the period under review is expected to affect the group’s results
With Michelle Gumede
mackenziej@arena.africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.