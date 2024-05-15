Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Elections 2024, with contributions by our colleagues at the Financial Mail

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Concerns about state of ...

Investors are anxious about election outcomes, but the discussion conflates two types of worries

Mamokete Lijane
Columnist
National

IEC says Constitutional Court on Zuma case won’t affect ballot paper

Zuma is the registered leader of the MK Party, says Sy Mamabolo

By ZIMASA MATIWANE
Politics

Ramaphosa tells business: avoid the danger zone and vote ANC

President addresses representatives from local firms at ANC fundraising event

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
Opinion

CARTOON: The right stuff

Tuesday, May 14 2024

By Brandan Reynolds
Politics

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: Gauteng premier in waiting?

The race to lead SA’s economic hub is tight, with premier Panyaza Lesufi, the DA’s Solly Msimanga, ActionSA’s Funzi ...

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter

Opinion

RONAK GOPALDAS: DA may face a dilemma in post-election strategy

There are considerable risks associated with participating in a coalition with the ANC

By Ronak Gopaldas
Opinion

BRETT HERRON: Basic Income Grant only way to bridge gap between suffering ...

The financial aid will alleviate the pressure cooker of indignity and hopelessness that extreme poverty and exclusion ...

By Brett Herron
Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s megaphone

Thursday, May 9 2024

By Brandan Reynolds
Opinion

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Quo vadis, Indian community of SA?

No-one can say with certainty which way the majority of the community will vote this time

By Yacoob Abba Omar
Opinion Editor's Choice

TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki’s public forays a relief for Comrade Buttons

If you’re in the ANC and you did wrong, it was the devil that made you do it

Tom Eaton
Columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on more jobs are insulting

Government must stop raising hopes of young people with empty promises

Duma Gqubule
Columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

EDITORIAL: Look back with fondness, says ANC old guard

Good media visibility and warm welcomes for the elders as party rolls out the respected old guard

Opinion

CARTOON: The Zuma bomb

Tuesday, May 7 2024

By Brandan Reynolds
Opinion Editor's Choice

MTHOBELI KOLISA: Talk is no good — solid plans needed to solve service ...

Parties need to be clear about how they will address funding problems

By Mthobeli Kolisa

National

National

Thabo Mbeki calls for national dialogue after elections

ANC does not have the answers to all problems, former president says on KwaZulu-Natal campaign trail

By Hajra Omarjee and Kgothatso Madisa
National

Gauteng police well prepared for illegal acts related to election

Gauteng has committed to enabling voters to ‘exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation’

By Shonisani Tshikalange
National Editor's Choice

David Masondo warns unstable coalitions will derail reform agenda

Deputy finance minister says many reforms under way need several years to reach full implementation

Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor
Politics

Tokyo Sexwale joins ANC’s Gauteng campaign trail

The move is part of a wider push by the party in the province to deploy its veterans to mobilise voters

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
Politics Editor's Choice

‘Alternative to being rescued is dying,’ says Helen Zille in defence of DA ...

The DA federal chair says the burning of the flag is a figurative illustration of what will be ‘doomsday’ if the ANC, ...

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Politics

Govan Mbeki Municipality is ground zero, says Steenhuisen

DA leader takes a swipe at poor service delivery in municipality ruled by ANC and EFF coalition

Sisanda Mbolekwa
Politics reporter

Politics

Politics

Politics

Thabo Mbeki suspends campaigning for ANC

Former president cites other commitments, but those close to him say his KwaZulu-Natal visit left a bitter taste

By Hajra Omarjee
Politics

Mmusi Maimane says DA’s failure to see past race will be ANC’s saving grace

Maimane, a former leader of the DA, has criticised the official opposition for using identity politics

By Hajra Omarjee
Politics

‘Rosy’ ANC-DA coalition scenario also has risks, forecaster says

Better economic outlook, but Oxford Economics Africa warns of higher risk of protest and unrest

By Hilary Joffe
Politics

Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC unleashes its veterans in high-stakes election campaign

Party deploys heavyweights in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to woo voters and possibly counter MK

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
Politics

WATCH: SA’s middle class and the elections

Business Day TV speaks to Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, and development economist Phelisa Nkomo

Politics

Politics

WATCH: Could the EFF demand key economic ministries in an ANC coalition?

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Dirk Kotze

Opinion Editor's Choice

JUSTICE MALALA: Why the DA snubs black liberals

The burning flag ad shows the party is out of touch with voters who could have helped it govern

Justice Malala
Columnist
News & Fox

Welcome to SA’s first AI election

Thanks to the efforts of Media Monitoring Africa and the IEC, Meta, TikTok and Google have committed to the fight ...

By Melody Emmett
News & Fox

PODCAST: For crying out loud, calm down

The sun will rise after the May 29 election and an ANC/EFF coalition is highly unlikely, economist and analyst Peter ...

Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large & columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

JUSTICE MALALA: Musical chairs after May for South Africa’s political ...

After the elections, some familiar names might leave the stage

Justice Malala
Columnist
Features Editor's Choice

ANALYSIS: The perils of polling

Pre-election surveys aren’t predictions of the outcomes of the polls. But they do offer a snapshot of voter sentiment ...

Natasha Marrian
Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

NATASHA MARRIAN: Jules and Jake, together at last

How will the Zuma-Malema bromance affect the outcome of these vital elections?

Natasha Marrian
Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

JUSTICE MALALA: New snouts shove towards the trough

‘It’s our turn to eat’ is becoming the national motto

Justice Malala
Columnist
Opinion

EDITORIAL: South Africa at 30: IEC in the crosshairs

The attacks on the election commission are baseless but achieve their outrageous goals

Features Editor's Choice

Ramaphosa at the heart of ANC's election puzzle

Ramaphosa, still seen as the ruling party’s biggest asset, will make razzle-dazzle visits to heavily populated metros ...

Natasha Marrian
Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Features Editor's Choice

SA’s post-election scenarios and possibilities

The rand has wobbled, ostensibly on fears of the ANC forming an election coalition with the EFF, but a more benign ...

Claire Bisseker
Economics writer
Features Editor's Choice

Untangling Zuma’s web

As the election nears, Jacob Zuma’s MK Party is tied up in a legal tussle with the IEC. That matter speaks to the ...

Natasha Marrian
Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Opinion

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Can a fragmented democracy deliver change?

South Africa’s political landscape may be maturing, but a proliferation of parties alone is not enough to revitalise ...

Sanisha Packirisamy
Economist

Opinion

Opinion

Opinion

