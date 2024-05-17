Stylish new VW Caddy Edition shown ahead of 2025 range refresh

The Caddy Edition model is a sportier model shown ahead of the range launch in 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen in Germany has revealed a Caddy Edition model with revamped styling. It will be available in normal or long Maxi versions, and as a panel van aimed at small businesses or delivery services.
The styling differentiators are a black ventilation grille at the front and black mirror covers. The roof is also painted in black and complemented by numerous black design components, such as black roof rails and a rear spoiler. Optionally, a panoramic sunroof is available and the Caddy Edition is equipped with privacy glass and LED light units front and back.
Though marketed in white, nine other colours will be available with front and rear bumpers painted in the vehicle colour. Lettering on the rear and sides identify the Edition model, and it is fitted as standard with black 17' alloy wheels; optionally available with 18" wheels.
The latest Caddy was launched locally in 2022, and for 2025 the range will debut numerous innovations such as digital instrumentation in all models and larger infotainment systems with 10" displays. Driver assistance systems include dynamic road sign display, cruise control, park distance control, and a driver attention and drowsiness monitor.
Later an artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant with ChatGPT functionality will be available as an option on all models, while the Cargo versions will benefit from additional side and curtain airbags, a multifunction camera, tyre pressure monitor, lane assist and front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring.
The updated Caddy engine range will comprise two TSI petrol engines with 85kW, optionally fitted with manual or automatic gearboxes. There will also be a pair of TDI engines with outputs of 75kW and 90kW. It is a six-speed manual gearbox for the low power model and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission for the 90kW version, and Volkswagen says more specification options to follow include 4Motion all-wheel drive variants.
Volkswagen SA says it has no plans to introduce the Caddy Edition locally and has yet to confirm any of the 2025 specification upgrades.
International LAUNCH
Stylish new VW Caddy Edition shown ahead of 2025 range refresh
The sporty treatment will be available in normal, long Maxi versions and as a panel van
Volkswagen in Germany has revealed a Caddy Edition model with revamped styling. It will be available in normal or long Maxi versions, and as a panel van aimed at small businesses or delivery services.
The styling differentiators are a black ventilation grille at the front and black mirror covers. The roof is also painted in black and complemented by numerous black design components, such as black roof rails and a rear spoiler. Optionally, a panoramic sunroof is available and the Caddy Edition is equipped with privacy glass and LED light units front and back.
Though marketed in white, nine other colours will be available with front and rear bumpers painted in the vehicle colour. Lettering on the rear and sides identify the Edition model, and it is fitted as standard with black 17' alloy wheels; optionally available with 18" wheels.
The latest Caddy was launched locally in 2022, and for 2025 the range will debut numerous innovations such as digital instrumentation in all models and larger infotainment systems with 10" displays. Driver assistance systems include dynamic road sign display, cruise control, park distance control, and a driver attention and drowsiness monitor.
Later an artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant with ChatGPT functionality will be available as an option on all models, while the Cargo versions will benefit from additional side and curtain airbags, a multifunction camera, tyre pressure monitor, lane assist and front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring.
The updated Caddy engine range will comprise two TSI petrol engines with 85kW, optionally fitted with manual or automatic gearboxes. There will also be a pair of TDI engines with outputs of 75kW and 90kW. It is a six-speed manual gearbox for the low power model and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission for the 90kW version, and Volkswagen says more specification options to follow include 4Motion all-wheel drive variants.
Volkswagen SA says it has no plans to introduce the Caddy Edition locally and has yet to confirm any of the 2025 specification upgrades.
A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA
Omoda marks one-year SA anniversary with spot in top 20 brands
Audi SA launches high-spec Urban Edition Q3 models
2022 Volkswagen Caddy still an underrated family champion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.