MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as rally runs out of steam
Gold gained 1.28% to $2,407.58/oz and platinum 1.37% to $1,086.80/oz. Brent crude was 0.3% firmer at $83.51 a barrel
17 May 2024 - 18:18
The JSE closed marginally firmer amid mixed global peers on Friday as investors consider the US Federal Reserve’s latest outlook on inflation and interest rates.
A softer inflation report this week saw the all share reach its highest level since February 2023 at above 79,000 points, while the rand firmed to its best intraday levels since December on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.