HILARY JOFFE: It’s easy to forget how hard it is to keep Agoa benefits

03 July 2023 - 05:00

When the then US ambassador to SA Patrick Gaspard spoke to Business Day at the end of his term in 2016, he lamented that so much of his time was spent fighting about chickens.

At issue was the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), and whether the US Congress would allow SA to remain eligible for benefits under the act given its reluctance to allow poultry and meat imports from the US...

