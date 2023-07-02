Opinion

Increase market access so South African citrus can grow

02 July 2023 - 07:27 JUSTIN CHADWICK

South African citrus is valued globally for its high quality. This is also the case in the US, to which we have been exporting more and more citrus in past few years.

Exports to that country, which favours oranges, mandarins and grapefruit, almost doubled from 60,000 tonnes in 2020 to 112,594 tonnes last year, bringing in R1.6bn in export revenue and supporting thousands of jobs...

