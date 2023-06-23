Brent futures slide 51c amid warnings about more interest rate hikes in the US
Naledi Pandor, the international relations & co-operation minister, is probably correct in claiming that trade cannot be the sole factor to guide our foreign policy. But she is wrong to suggest, as she did a week ago, that addressing our partners’ concerns is tantamount to putting our country up for sale.
These unfortunate remarks were made after it emerged that a group of US legislators — from both parties in Congress — had written to the US government asking that an Africa-US trade summit be moved from SA to another country later in 2023. The government has also scolded Western Cape premier Alan Winde for undertaking a trip to the US to bolster trade and investment relations between SA and the US...
EDITORIAL: SA is blind to the art of trade diplomacy
Not appreciating the importance of Agoa is a sign of myopia
