Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA’s largest coal miner hit by logistical challenges, high inflation and lower prices
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Prigozhin had said on Saturday he was going to Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
The story of SA’s fresh fruit industry has been a sweet one. Year after year of strong production of some of the highest quality fruits in the world has catapulted the country to be the largest exporter of fresh fruit in the southern hemisphere, generating about $3bn in foreign exchange for SA a year and creating more than 400,000 employment opportunities across the value chain.
But the next chapter of this story may yet sour. Major infrastructure deficiencies, bottlenecks at ports and rising shipping costs, on top of electricity and water crises and the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic, are set to uproot SA’s global competitiveness...
Sweet or sour? Determining SA’s fresh fruit future
Building and maintaining strong exporter-importer relationships key to consolidating SA’s position in global fresh fruit industry
