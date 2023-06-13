National

Patel off to US to save SA from Agoa agony

Visit is part of SA’s plan to remain eligible for preferential access to US markets

13 June 2023 - 12:14 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 13 June 2023 - 22:50

SA is expected to send a high-level delegation headed by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel to the US in July as part of the country’s plan to remain eligible for preferential access to US markets.

Patel is expected make an oral submission to the office of US trade representative Katherine Tai to ensure SA remains one of 35 Sub-Saharan countries eligible for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) for 2023...

