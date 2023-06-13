Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
SA is expected to send a high-level delegation headed by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel to the US in July as part of the country’s plan to remain eligible for preferential access to US markets.
Patel is expected make an oral submission to the office of US trade representative Katherine Tai to ensure SA remains one of 35 Sub-Saharan countries eligible for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) for 2023...
Patel off to US to save SA from Agoa agony
Visit is part of SA’s plan to remain eligible for preferential access to US markets
