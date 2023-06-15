Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Consensus statement will shape the way professional and recreational athletes are managed
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Guardrisk’s finance director will take over on September 1 when CEO Herman Schoeman retires
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Floodwaters start to recede, creating potential opportunities for Ukrainian forces
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
Sundar Pichai says caution is appropriate before releasing new products
When it comes to the future of US-SA relations, the debate has been dense: multilateral convenings, trade agreements and political alliances. But little has been said about SA’s critical comparative advantage in this situation.
Last week a bipartisan group of US policymakers wrote to President Joe Biden, ambassador Katherine Tai and national security adviser Jake Sullivan asking for punitive measures against SA for its alleged support for Russia. ..
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Unilateral trade preferences beginning to lose clout
Critical minerals may provide SA with economic protection
