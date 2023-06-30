Companies / Industrials

Hudaco blasts government failures and its Russia stance

Company says 180 jobs at risk if SA is removed from Agoa

30 June 2023 - 09:10

Automotive, industrial and electronic consumable importer Hudaco Industries has hit out at the government’s failure to repair crumbling infrastructure, create jobs and tackle rampant corruption, and its stance on the war in Ukraine.

“So much more could be achieved if only [the] government were effective and would act in the best interests of the country and its citizens,” the company, valued at about R4.8bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-May...

