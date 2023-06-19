Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
Four members of the US Congress recently wrote to US secretary of state Antony Blinken urging the state department to relocate the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum meeting, scheduled to be held in SA later in 2023, due to SA’s perceived bias towards Russia.
SA is currently the largest single beneficiary under Agoa, with more than R290bn worth of exports to the US in 2021. The agreement will be reviewed in 2025 and there are serious concerns that SA will be excluded in future. According to the Solidarity Strategic Institute, Agoa is directly responsible for 66,000 jobs and indirectly for 425,000 job opportunities in SA. ..
JAN BOSMAN: Could SA survive sanctions in 2023?
If there are to be punitive measures, they should be targeted financial sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans on some in the ANC and government
