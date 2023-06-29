Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
In giving handouts to the unemployed, the government seems almost to give up on creating more openings
Ambassador warns of secondary sanctions by the West as punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Actuarial society says high annuity rates present opportunity for pensioners to lock in annual income requirements
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Some crowd workers are using AI for 'human' tasks. That could make AI systems more biased
The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is disrupting long-established relations and making the international economic and political landscape difficult to navigate.
Such disruption could threaten the ability of SA manufacturers to compete globally. ..
RENAI MOOTHILAL: Losing Agoa status would be disastrous for automotive sector
SA’s car and parts exports would be hit hard if the country no longer enjoyed duty-free access to the big US market
