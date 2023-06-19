Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Foreign policy joins the list of investor concerns

SA is set for an extremely rocky road ahead, with little chance of taking an off-ramp

BL Premium
19 June 2023 - 05:00 PETER ATTARD MONTALTO

Markets have rallied back broadly to where we were before the infamous “Brigety moment” at the start of May.

This creates an interesting problem for valuations. At the peak of May’s sell-off, markets were quite mad, the Sandton Consensus was in a tizz about sovereign sanctions including on SA government bonds, which were just so completely counter historical precedent as to be mad. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.