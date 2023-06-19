With no obvious catalyst on the horizon, traders prefer to trade the ranges and not fully commit to a breakout, analyst says
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Demand for self-storage remains in most economic cycles, the company says
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
The UK’s House of Commons is due to vote on a damning report that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament
The team becomes just the fifth one to amass the number of victories, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams
Markets have rallied back broadly to where we were before the infamous “Brigety moment” at the start of May.
This creates an interesting problem for valuations. At the peak of May’s sell-off, markets were quite mad, the Sandton Consensus was in a tizz about sovereign sanctions including on SA government bonds, which were just so completely counter historical precedent as to be mad. ..
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Foreign policy joins the list of investor concerns
SA is set for an extremely rocky road ahead, with little chance of taking an off-ramp
