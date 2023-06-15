Opinion

KABELO KHUMALO: Ramaphosa’s dalliance with Putin could prove too costly for SA

Country faces exclusion from Agoa and US markets if it doesn’t change course

15 June 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Pretoria has achieved the near impossible: getting  US Democrats and Republicans to agree on something. 

The Democratic Party, with President Joe Biden as its standard bearer, and the Grand Old Party, as the Republican Party is referred to, seldom agree on anything, and their bitter disagreements have made for good television in recent years...

