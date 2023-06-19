Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a distraction from bonfire of SA’s international standing

ANC’s January 8 statement contains pitch-perfect Russian talking points on how Nato is the aggressor in Ukraine

19 June 2023 - 05:00

In a time of chaos, understanding can be found by going back to the start. The beginning of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s humiliation this weekend was in December 2022, when the ANC discussed its foreign policy pronouncements at its national conference.

Stretched newsrooms were consumed with the Phala Phala affair, and the president himself likely distracted by his apparently imminent resignation. The ANC’s January 8 statement nevertheless contained pitch-perfect Russian talking points on how Nato was the aggressor in Ukraine. It did not mention Russia’s invasion of a peaceful democracy or the mass murder, kidnappings and mass rapes of civilians and children that accompanied the invasion. It is worth quoting at length:..

