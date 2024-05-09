Proposed resolution on party funding limits withdrawn from National Assembly
ANC whip Noxolo Abraham says more talks will take place about the resolution
09 May 2024 - 12:00
The ANC has withdrawn a proposed resolution in the National Assembly that would have averted a situation where there would be no regulations governing the limits of funding of political parties and its disclosure.
ANC whip Noxolo Abraham said more consultations would take place on the resolution and placed on the order paper in the National Assembly plenary next Thursday. ..
