Tokyo Sexwale joins ANC’s Gauteng campaign trail
The move is part of a wider push by the party in the province to deploy its veterans to mobilise voters
07 May 2024 - 16:52
Tokyo Sexwale, a prominent ANC politician turned business-person, has ended a nearly decade-long political exile, joining the ruling party’s Gauteng election campaign.
Sexwale, a former premier of Gauteng, fell out of active political life in 2013 after he was replaced by Lindiwe Sisulu as minister of human settlements in a cabinet reshuffle by former president Jacob Zuma. The previous year he had lost out to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of ANC deputy president. ..
