YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA leaders need to consider their alliances carefully

Making the wrong call on inviting Putin over or training trips to China could have wider ramifications

14 June 2023 - 05:00 Yacoob Abba Omar

The tendency of ANC cadres and government bureaucrats to traipse off to Beijing or Moscow, in the context of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory at the Turkish polls and the Russian/Ukraine war playing itself out, inevitably leads to many of us asking: where is the world going?

Through the lens of the US and the UK we are on the brink of a new world of rising autocracies. Larry Diamond of Stanford University speaks of a “democratic recession” where today “only about 28% of people in the world are living in democracies”, compared to the 60% reached in the early 1990s. ..

