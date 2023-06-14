Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
The tendency of ANC cadres and government bureaucrats to traipse off to Beijing or Moscow, in the context of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory at the Turkish polls and the Russian/Ukraine war playing itself out, inevitably leads to many of us asking: where is the world going?
Through the lens of the US and the UK we are on the brink of a new world of rising autocracies. Larry Diamond of Stanford University speaks of a “democratic recession” where today “only about 28% of people in the world are living in democracies”, compared to the 60% reached in the early 1990s. ..
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA leaders need to consider their alliances carefully
Making the wrong call on inviting Putin over or training trips to China could have wider ramifications
