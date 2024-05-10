A first rate cut by the US Federal Reserve could now come as soon as September
The measure is aimed to combat metal theft by eliminating a market for stolen goods
The retired Constitutional Court justice, who was its first black female judge, died in hospital on Thursday
ANC whip Noxolo Abraham says more talks will take place about the resolution
Sibanye ended the 2023 financial year with net debt of R11.9bn
Business Day TV spoke to Hannah Marais, acting chief economist and economic advisory leader for Deloitte Africa
This is Zimbabwe’s fourth attempt at having a local currency within a decade
Vicky Botha is headed for Paris to secure her place in the Games
They are the latest in a line of special edition models introduced by the four rings in 2024
Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.